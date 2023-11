Top-Seeded Tar Heels Open ACC FH Tournament Play Wednesday



Kelly Smith and the Tar Heels are back to face UVA on the Cavaliers' blue turf for the second time in less than two weeks.



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Top-seeded North Carolina opens play in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday, jumping in on semifinals day after enjoying a first-day bye on Tuesday. The Tar Heels take on fourth-seeded Virginia, the tournament host, which staged a comeback to beat fifth-seeded Syracuse 3-2 on Tuesday.