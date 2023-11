Young Tigers fall to Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup

By KM BOOPATHY





Striker Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi scored Malaysia first goal against Pakistan in the Sultan of Johor Cup on Oct 31. Pakistan won 3-2. GLENN GUAN/The Star



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia concluded the group stage of Sultan of Johor Cup hockey with a 2-3 defeat to Pakistan in Johor Baru on Tuesday.