National junior team's gallant fightback falls short in SoJC

By Jugjet Singh





JOHOR BARU: The national junior team played two contrasting halves and allowed Pakistan to score at will before trying a gallant fightback but still lost 3-2 in Group B of the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday.