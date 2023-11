India gear up for Korea clash with aim to maintain their unbeaten streak in Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

India are currently leading the points tally with 12 points from four games







Ranchi: In the highly anticipated showdown at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, the Indian Women's Team is set to take on Korea in their last Pool stage match on Thursday. The stakes are high as India are aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament and secure the top spot in the Pool stage, while Korea are eyeing to end the Pool stage on a high with a win against the hosts.