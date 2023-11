With 300 international caps, Vandana Katariya enters an exclusive club of one

From Junior World Cups to Olympics, Vandana has been indispensable to Indian women’s hockey for more than a decade.



Uthra Ganesan





Vandana Katariya with her Asian Games bronze medal. | Photo Credit: X @VandanaHockey16



At 31, she is the second oldest player in the team and playing her 300th international match on Tuesday, Vandana Katariya will be in an exclusive club of one as the highest-capped Indian women’s hockey player.