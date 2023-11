Hockey India congratulates Vandana Katariya on completing 300 international matches

The forward becomes the first Indian Women’s Team player to achieve this remarkable feat







Ranchi: Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward player Vandana Katariya for earning her 300th International Cap. Vandana, who hails from Roshnabad, Uttarakhand, achieved the feat during India’s match against Japan at the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.