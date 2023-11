India defeats Japan 2-1, remains unbeaten

India edged past Japan 2-1 on Tuesday to remain the only unbeaten side at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



Uthra Ganesan





India defeats Japan 2-1 at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The battle of table-toppers was expected to be a close affair and it played out as such before India edged past Japan 2-1 on Tuesday to remain the only unbeaten side at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.