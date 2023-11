India outshine Japan 2-1 to record 4th consecutive victory at Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023



Navneet Kaur and Sangita Kumari were the goalscorers for the Indian team







Ranchi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Tuesday registered a brilliant 2-1 win over Japan in their fourth encounter of the ongoing Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Navneet Kaur (31') and Sangita Kumari (47') netted a goal each for India, while Kana Urata (37') emerged as a lone goalscorer for Japan.