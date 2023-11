China thrash Malaysia 4-0 in women's Asian Champions Trophy

By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (red) and China in action in Tuesday's Asian Champions Trophy match in Ranchi, India. PIC COURTESY OF AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses suffered their third defeat in the women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi when they were outplayed 4-0 by Asian Games gold medallist China on Tuesday.