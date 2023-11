Aerial rule in hockey: Whistle inconsistencies are causing the confusion

'Just because it is tough to officiate does not mean we should get rid of it.'



By Sam Ward





Brendan Creed opts for an aerial at EuroHockey 2023 PIC: Worldsportpics



The aerial rule is probably the toughest rule out there because a lot of it is interpretation — it is so hard to have a black and white rule for it, which makes it so challenging.