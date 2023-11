Fuchs wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, Northwestern earns seven all-conference selections

Alex Cervantes





Northwestern celebrates its Big Ten regular season crown. The Wildcats earned seven all-conference selections, along with a pair of individual honors, in the Big Ten’s postseason awards. Daily file photo by Yanyan Li



After securing its first outright Big Ten title in nearly three decades and a perfect 8-0 finish in conference play, Northwestern racked up a bounty of awards in the Big Ten’s annual postseason honors.