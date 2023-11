No. 1 UNC field hockey defeats No. 4 Virginia 3-2; advances to ACC Tournament championship match

By Caroline Wills





UNC junior back Kelly Smith (6) makes at pass at the field hockey game against Iowa on Aug. 27, 2023, in Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC lost 3-2 in overtime. Photo by Samantha Lewis / The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team (13-3, 5-1 ACC) defeated the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (12-6, 3-3 ACC), 3-2, in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, Wednesday afternoon in Charlottesville.