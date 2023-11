Field Hockey Earns Spot In ACC Title Game





Box Score CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – North Carolina took an early lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over host Virginia Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Tournament semifinals. On a chilly afternoon at the Cavaliers' Turf Field, the Tar Heels got goals from freshman Charly Bruder, sophomore Ryleigh Heck and graduate student Pleun Lammers to advance to Friday's championship game.