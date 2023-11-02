Vandana Katariya achieved 300 caps

By Tariq Ali
Indian women's hockey forward Vandana Katariya Katariya completed 300 international hockey matches during the course of the match India 2 - 1 Japan in the Jharkhand Women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2023, Ranchi.
Vandana Katariya is the first Indian women's hockey player to reach the 300 caps mark. Vandana Katariya made her debut in senior international hockey matches in 2011.
The following is the list of the players who appeared in 300 or more international matches:
Argentina
371 Luciana Aymar - 1998-2014
345 Noel Barrionuevo - 2006-2012
317 Carla Rebecchi - 2003-2020
306 Delfina Merino - 2009-2021
305 Racio Sanchez - 2007-2023*
Australia
345 Madonna Blyth - 2004-2016
303 Nikki Hudson - 1993-2009
Belgium
308 Nelen Barbara - 2012-2023*
302 Jill Boon - 2012-2019
Germany
389 Natascha Keller - 1994-2012
361 Nadine Earsting- Krienke - 1990-2007
347 Fanny Rinne - 1998-2012
329 Jane Muller-Wieland - 2009-2019
England and Great Britain
375 Kate Richardson Walsh - 1999-2016
355 Karen Browne - 1988-1999
335 Laura Unsworth - 2009-2023*
327 Jane Sixsmith - 1988-2000
306 Alex Danson Bannett - 2001-2018
India
300 Vandana Katariya - 2011-2023*
Ireland
316 Shirley McCay - 2007-2021
South Africa
347 Marsha Cox Marescia - 2001-2014