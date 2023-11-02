Vandana Katariya achieved 300 caps

By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey forward Vandana Katariya Katariya completed 300 international hockey matches during the course of the match India 2 - 1 Japan in the Jharkhand Women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2023, Ranchi.







Vandana Katariya is the first Indian women's hockey player to reach the 300 caps mark. Vandana Katariya made her debut in senior international hockey matches in 2011.



The following is the list of the players who appeared in 300 or more international matches:



Argentina

371 Luciana Aymar - 1998-2014

345 Noel Barrionuevo - 2006-2012

317 Carla Rebecchi - 2003-2020

306 Delfina Merino - 2009-2021

305 Racio Sanchez - 2007-2023*



Australia

345 Madonna Blyth - 2004-2016

303 Nikki Hudson - 1993-2009



Belgium

308 Nelen Barbara - 2012-2023*

302 Jill Boon - 2012-2019



Germany

389 Natascha Keller - 1994-2012

361 Nadine Earsting- Krienke - 1990-2007

347 Fanny Rinne - 1998-2012

329 Jane Muller-Wieland - 2009-2019



England and Great Britain

375 Kate Richardson Walsh - 1999-2016

355 Karen Browne - 1988-1999

335 Laura Unsworth - 2009-2023*

327 Jane Sixsmith - 1988-2000

306 Alex Danson Bannett - 2001-2018



India

300 Vandana Katariya - 2011-2023*



Ireland

316 Shirley McCay - 2007-2021



South Africa

347 Marsha Cox Marescia - 2001-2014