Upbeat India take on Korea in final pool stage game

The stakes are high as India are aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament and secure the top spot in the Pool stage, while Korea are eyeing to end the Pool stage on a high with a win against the hosts.





Indian women's hockey team players celebrate after a goal against Japan in their last Pool match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday



The Indian women's hockey team is set to take on Korea in their final pool stage match at the Asian Women's Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Thursday.



