Kenya see off Namibia to finish unbeaten in preliminary stage

By Washington Onyango





Alice Owiti of Kenya in action against Namibia during their final Olympic Qualifiers preliminary match in Pretoria.[Africa Hockey Federation]



National women’s hockey team maintained their unbeaten run at the ongoing African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 qualifiers in South Africa after seeing off Namibia 1-0 on Wednesday in their final preliminary group stage match.