Axford Relishes Oxted Mission In Premier Division Top 6 Battle

Confidence is high at Oxted after falling short of a Top 6 berth in Men’s Premier Division, reports The Hockey Paper’s Rod Gilmour .





Oxted Hockey Club defending a penalty corner



Charlie Axford fractured his wrist three weeks before the start of the season and was forced to miss his first game for Oxted at local rivals East Grinstead.