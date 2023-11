Match Preview | Perth Thundersticks vs Adelaide Fire

We’re beyond the half-way point of the 2023 JDH Hockey One season and all eyes are on the Perth Thundersticks ahead of their trip to MATE Stadium to take on the Adelaide Fire.







Women’s



The Perth Thundersticks women’s squad may be riding high as the only undefeated team in the competition, but there will be no time to get comfortable as they look to tame the Adelaide Fire on Sunday.