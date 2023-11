Yogeswaran says what Malaysia should do in the next 30 days

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia, who are in Group A with Chile, Argentina and Australia, need to win two matches to justify their eighth ranking and play in the quarter-finals. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



JOHOR BARU: Double Olympian Datuk R. Yogeswaran was at the Taman Daya Stadium when Malaysia were beaten 7-4 by Britain in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) fifth placing match on Thursday.