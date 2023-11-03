Unbeaten Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team to take on Germany in the Semi-Final clash at 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023

Beating the German side, ranked No.2 in the world, will be a big morale boost ahead of FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup believes Captain Uttam Singh







Johor Bahru (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team is set to compete against World Number 2, Germany, in the Semi-Finals of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023. The defending Champions, India, have displayed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament and are yet to be defeated. In their first game against their neighbouring rivals, Pakistan, India managed to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw. Speaking about the match, Indian Captain Uttam said that it has put the team in good stead for the rest of the competition.



