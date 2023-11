India’s bullish win over traditional tormentor South Korea





Clinical Indian women pumped in five goals without answer against South Korea today in the last pool match to post their record fifth continuous win in the on going Ranchi rendezvous. The salient feature of today’s encounter is that both the up and coming youngsters and the established stars dished out a merry display in front of the capacity crowd. The synergy between them and the energy levels of two generation of stars came to light in the entire 60 minutes of play.