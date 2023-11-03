India thrashes Korea 5-0 to set up a rematch in the semifinals

India came out all guns blazing, taking Korea by surprise. Its attacking and aggressive play gave no breathing space for the Asian Games silver medalist.



Uthra Ganesan





Salima Tete (centre) struck twice as India registered a comfortable win over Korea at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI



India continued its unbeaten run with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Korea in its last league match on Thursday to stay on top of the table at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, dominating the opponents and setting up a rematch in the semifinal.



