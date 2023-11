India outclass Korea 5-0 to continue their unbeaten run at Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, and Neha were the goalscorers for India







Ranchi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team continued their unbeaten run at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 by securing a commanding 5-0 win against Korea in their last Pool match on Thursday. Salima Tete (6’, 36’), Navneet Kaur (36’), Vandana Katariya (49’), and Neha (60’) netted goals for India.