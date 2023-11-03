Semi-Finalists Line Up for African Olympic Hockey Qualifiers



Ghana defender Mavis Berko celebrates after her team beat Zambia 7-1 on Monday at the African Hockey Road To Paris being played at the University of Pretoria in Tshwane. The win earned Ghana a women’s semi-final berth on Friday against hosts South Africa. Photo: ES Media



The South African squad enjoyed a rest day on Wednesday after having already qualified for Thursday’s women’s semi-finals at the top of Pool A at the African Hockey Road to Paris Olympic Qualifier, at the University of Pretoria in Pretoria, Tshwane, on Wednesday, 1 November, 2023.



