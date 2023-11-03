FIH President addresses PAHF National Associations in Santiago





Addressing the PAHF Congress earlier this week in Santiago, Chile, FIH President Tayyab Ikram gave a detailed update on where FIH stands today, in particular on the work done by hockey’s world governing body to develop and grow the game in all corners of the world. He insisted on the fact that never before had FIH done so much to empower National Associations (NAs) and help them achieve their development activities. One of the key areas of development being to provide the best possible facilities to our young generation.



