USMNT Look to Defend Bronze Title after Falling to Argentina in PAG Semifinals





SANTIAGO, Chile – In the semifinals of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, the No. 23 U.S. Men’s National Team were up for a challenge against a skilled No. 7 Argentina. It was important match, with the winner moving on to the final and claiming a guaranteed spot in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. USA held their ground, keeping Argentina to their lowest goal total throughout the tournament, but produced no goals of their own as Los Leones came out on top 2-0.