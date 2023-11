USA women secure ticket to Pan Am finals after edging Chile in late night shootout





It was as tight a game as was expected between the No. 14-ranked Chile and No. 15-ranked United States of America who tied 1-1 in regular time, only to be divided by a shootout. The USA edged Chile 3-1 in the shootout but from the opening whistle came to play with a disciplined and structured game and their speed in attack was hard for Chile to manage.