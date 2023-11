Leonas head to 10th-straight Pan Am finals with shutout win over Canada





Argentina booked their ticket to a 10th-straight Pan American Games final after a 3-0 dismissal of Canada in the semifinals. Canadian keeper Rowan Harris was exceptional in denying multiple close-range shots and penalty corner flicks but the Argentina offence was full-on and non-stop. Penalty corner goals from Valentina Raposo and Delfina Thome, plus a trademark Julieta Jankunas back-hand was enough to do Canada in.