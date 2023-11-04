Hockey India convenes 13th Congress; announces significant initiatives





Ranchi: Hockey India held its 13th Congress on Friday, 3rd November 2023 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium meeting hall. The Congress saw the announcement of several important decisions and initiatives to boost the sport in the country. In a groundbreaking move to strengthen their State Member Units, Hockey India has decided to award Rs 10.00 lakhs to each Member Unit that won medals at the Hockey India National Championships held throughout the year 2023. The State Member Units that will currently benefit from this initiative in 2023 are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh.



