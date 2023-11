First for Yibbi Jansen, another hat trick for Jim Janssen



Maartje Krekelaar made her second hat trick ever in the big league on Sunday. Photo: Willem Vernes



This season’s top scorer lists in the Dutch Premier League have been led since last weekend by two penalty corner guns who have been scoring consistently for some time now. Among the women, SCHC’s Yibbi Jansen is the first to reach double figures, while among the men, Kampong defender Jip Janssen single-handedly leads the rankings.