Dutch Juniors to World Cup: No Bukkens, Goalkeeper choice will follow later



Duco Telgenkamp on Tuesday during the training of the Dutch Juniors at Upward. Photo: Willem Vernes



We will not see Miles Bukkens again at the World Cup under 21 years. The top scorer of the previous global youth tournament is struggling with a meniscus injury and is therefore the biggest absentee in the selection of national coach Jesse Mahieu, who still has to make a decision about his goalkeepers.