Germany shocks India with 6-3 rout; will play Pakistan for bronze





Germany won the Sultan of Johor Cup when they took part for the first time in 2012. Both India and Germany then played the final too, with the latter winning on a tight score of 3-2. In the pool stage, however, its India that defeated them 3-1. Eleven winters later, the equation did stand. Germany seemed to have progressed quite a lot, as was exemplified today when they outplayed the continent’s best team. Scoring a brace in the last three quarters, it made India look like a minnows and walked away with 6-3 wins after taking 6-1 lead in the 49th minute.



