Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team loses to Germany in Semi-Final of Sultan of Johor Cup

Amandeep Lakra, Uttam Singh, and Rohit scored the goals for India







Johor Bahru (Malaysia): The Indian Colts lost to world No.2 ranked Germany by 6-3 in the Semi-Final of Sultan of Johor Cup. In a dominating display Germany’s Christian Franz (16’), Nikas Berendts (29’, 45’), Peer Hinrichs (43’,48’), and Sperling Florian (49’) found the back of the net while Amandeep Lakra (35’), Uttam Singh (58’) and Rohit (60’) scored for India.