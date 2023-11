Malaysia avoid last place in SoJC

By Jugjet Singh





The national juniors finally got their first win after edging South Africa 3-2 in the 7th-8th classification match of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) today. - Bernama pic



JOHOR BARU: The national juniors finally got their first win after edging South Africa 3-2 in the 7th-8th classification match of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) today.