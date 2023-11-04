Unbeaten Indian women’s hockey team to face Korea semifinals challenge in Jharkhand

India beat Korea 5-0 on Thursday to set up a rematch in the last four but coach Janneke Schopman is wary.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Neha Goyal of India in India’s match against Korea during the women’s hockey group stage match at the Asian Games | Photo Credit: Getty Images



As the only unbeaten team in the competition, the Indian women’s hockey team will be expected to continue the winning momentum when it takes on Korea in their Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal clash on Saturday in a repeat of not just their last league match here but also of the 2018 final.



