Preview: Unbeaten India gear up for Semi-Final clash against Korea in Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023



India had defeated Korea 5-0 in their Pool stage encounter







Ranchi: As the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 reaches its crescendo, the Indian Women's Team is poised to face off against Korea in a highly anticipated Semi-Final clash on Saturday. With an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, India's incredible performance has landed them in the top spot in the points table, having secured a perfect 15 points from five Pool stage encounters.