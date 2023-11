Scholfield files game winner in 100th appearance as Canada takes bronze over USA







Canada’s Red Caribou defeated the United States 3-2 to win the bronze medal at the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Oliver Scholfield scored the game-winning goal in his 100th appearance for Canada, while Brendan Guraliuk and Fin Boothroyd also got on the scoresheet. Christian de Angelis and Aki Kaeppeler scored for the United States the game also marked the 50th international for USA keeper Jonathan Klages, who had an outstanding tournament.