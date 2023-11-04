Argentina won Pan American Games men's hockey championship

By Tariq Ali



Argentina won the men's hockey championship defeated Chile by 3 - 1 in the final of the XIX Pan American Games 2023 at Santiago, Chile.







Final Standing:

1 Argentina 2 Chile 3 Canada 4 United States 5 Brazil 6 Mexico 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Peru



Following are the records and Statistics of the tournament



Highest Scores of the Match:

Argentina. 22-0 Peru

Chile. 15-0 Peru

Trinidad and Tobago 10-0 Peru

Argentina. 10-1 Mexico



Most Individual Goals in a Match:

8 goals - Tomas Domene - Argentina 22-0 Peru

6 goals - Teague Marcano - Trinidad and Tobago 10-0 Peru

4 goals - Tomas Domene - Argentina 10-1 Mexico

4 goals - Lucas Toscani - Argentina 22-0 Peru

4 goals - Aki Kaeppeler - United States 5-1 Mexico

3 goals - Nicolas Keenan - Argentina 22-0 Peru



Most Individual Goals in the Edition:

14 goals - Tomas Domene - Argentina

8 goals - Teague Marcano - Trinidad and Tobago

7 goals - Aki Kaeppeler - United States

5 goals - Lucas Toscani - Argentina

4 goals - Maico Casella and Nicolas Keenan - Argentina

Stephane Vehrle-Smith - Brazil

Gordon Johnston - Canada

Juan Amorosa - Chile



Statistics:

Teams participated - 8

Matches played - 19

Matches decided in Full Time - 17

Matches ended in a draw - 0

Classification matches decided in the shootout - 2

Goal scored - 125

Goal average - 6.58