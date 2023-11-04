Argentina won Pan American Games men's hockey championship

By Tariq Ali
Argentina won the men's hockey championship defeated Chile by 3 - 1 in the final of the XIX Pan American Games 2023 at Santiago, Chile.
Final Standing:
1 Argentina 2 Chile 3 Canada 4 United States 5 Brazil 6 Mexico 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Peru
Following are the records and Statistics of the tournament
Highest Scores of the Match:
Argentina. 22-0 Peru
Chile. 15-0 Peru
Trinidad and Tobago 10-0 Peru
Argentina. 10-1 Mexico
Most Individual Goals in a Match:
8 goals - Tomas Domene - Argentina 22-0 Peru
6 goals - Teague Marcano - Trinidad and Tobago 10-0 Peru
4 goals - Tomas Domene - Argentina 10-1 Mexico
4 goals - Lucas Toscani - Argentina 22-0 Peru
4 goals - Aki Kaeppeler - United States 5-1 Mexico
3 goals - Nicolas Keenan - Argentina 22-0 Peru
Most Individual Goals in the Edition:
14 goals - Tomas Domene - Argentina
8 goals - Teague Marcano - Trinidad and Tobago
7 goals - Aki Kaeppeler - United States
5 goals - Lucas Toscani - Argentina
4 goals - Maico Casella and Nicolas Keenan - Argentina
Stephane Vehrle-Smith - Brazil
Gordon Johnston - Canada
Juan Amorosa - Chile
Statistics:
Teams participated - 8
Matches played - 19
Matches decided in Full Time - 17
Matches ended in a draw - 0
Classification matches decided in the shootout - 2
Goal scored - 125
Goal average - 6.58