Argentina book ticket to Paris with exciting Pan Am win over hosts, Chile





The final three minutes of the Pan American Games men’s final were about as dramatic as you could have possibly imagined but Argentina sealed their spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a 3-1 win over hosts, Chile. A capacity crowd taunted the 11-time Pan Am Games champions for a full 60 minutes and despite nearly every video referral call tilting in Chile’s favour, they could not find a response to Argentina’s second goal.