Heck and Bruder lead UNC field hockey to seventh consecutive ACC Championship

By Caroline Wills





UNC sophomore midfielder/forward Ryleigh Heck (12) drives the ball down the field in the Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 ACC Championship game against Duke at the University of Virginia. UNC beat Duke 2-0. Photo by Grace Richards / The Daily Tar Heel



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In Friday’s ACC Championship, Ryleigh Heck earned a top slot on SportsCenter's Top-10.