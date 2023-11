'Michael Jordan of field hockey': legendary player wins ACC title as 23-year-old coach

Matson filled massive shoes left by field hockey coaching legend Karen Shelton at North Carolina



Ayrton Ostly





The UNC Tar Heels Field Hockey team won its seventh consecutive ACC championship in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Nov. 3.



The North Carolina Tar Heels' field hockey program is one of the best in the country. They are still on track with their young head coach who knows a little something about winning.