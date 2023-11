Massachusetts Falls To Saint Joseph's In A-10 Championship Final





RICHMOND, Va. -- Massachusetts (13-7, 5-2) fell 2-1 to Saint Joseph's (16-4, 7-0) in a hotly contested Atlantic 10 Championship Finals matchup on Saturday afternoon in Richmond, Virginia. It was the Minutewomen's 26th appearance in the A-10 Championship Final, reaching each of the last two seasons.