One month to go: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team gears up for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023

The tournament is scheduled to be held from 5th December to 16th December 2023 in Kuala Lumpur







New Delhi: The Indian Colts' desire to finish on the podium at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023, which is set to begin exactly a month from now - on December 5th, has been boosted by their victory in their bronze medal match against archrivals Pakistan.