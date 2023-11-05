Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team clinches Bronze at Sultan of Johar Cup; beat Pakistan 6-5 in shootout

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team defeated Pakistan 3-3 (6-5 SO) in a hard-fought 3rd/4th place match today to clinch the Bronze medal at the 11th Sultan of Johar Cup. The action-packed encounter saw Arun Sahani (11’), Poovanna CB (42’), and Captain Uttam Singh (52’) score for India while Sufyan Khan (33’), Abdul Qayyum (50’), and Captain Shahid Hannan (57’) scored for Pakistan to end regulation time at 3-3. The penalty shootouts went all the way to sudden death as India’s goalkeeper Mohith H.S denied Pakistan Captain to clinch Bronze with a nervy 6-5 shootout win.



