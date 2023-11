Germany down Australia in SoJC final

By Jugjet Singh





JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) hockey final was explosive with hot action from both Germany and Australia, but the 0-0 deadlock remained after regulation time at a packed Taman Daya Stadium today.