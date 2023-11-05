Indian Men's Hockey Team joins roar in Ranchi, backing Indian Women's Team in Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on Korea in the second Semi-Final on Saturday







Ranchi: In a heartwarming display of solidarity and support, the Indian Men's Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi to stand firmly behind the Indian Women's Hockey Team as they prepare to battle it out in the Semi-Finals of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. The Indian Women's Team, which is currently undefeated in the tournament, is set to face Korea in the Semi-Finals on 4th November, and the anticipation in the stadium is electric.



