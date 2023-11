India beats South Korea to book final clash with Japan

Salima Tete and Vaishnavi Phalke got on the scoresheet to guide India to a 2-0 win against South Korea. Japan beat China 2-1 in the other semifinal.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Salima Tete got on the scoresheet in India’s 2-0 win. | Photo Credit: PTI



The Indian women won 2-0, continuing from where it had left off and defeated Korea for the second time in as many games to reach the final of the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.