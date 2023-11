Indian Women's Hockey Team defeats Korea 2-0; to face Japan in Final of Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

Salima Tete (11') and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (19') were the goalscorers for India







Ranchi,: The Indian Women's Hockey Team recorded a decisive 2-0 victory against Korea in the Semi-Final of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, securing their spot in the highly anticipated Final. They are set to face Japan on Sunday at the prestigious Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium.