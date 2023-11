Malaysia hope to enter Olympics through Muscat door

By Jugjet Singh





The Speedy Tigers received a second lifeline to qualify for the Paris Olympics when they were placed in Group A of the Oman Qualifiers in Muscat on Jan 15-21. - Pic courtesy of HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers received a second lifeline to qualify for the Paris Olympics when they were placed in Group A of the Oman Qualifiers in Muscat on Jan 15-21.