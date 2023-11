Umpire Yamada celebrates Golden Whistle on final day of Pan American Games





It is a picture-perfect moment for Japan’s Emi Yamada who umpires her 100th international game in the gold-medal match at the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago at Estadio Nacional de Chile on 4 November. Known as the “Golden Whistle” achievement, Yamada becomes just the fourth Japanese official to reach the milestone following women’s umpires Naomi Kato (1997), Kazuko Yasueda (2002) and Chieko Soma (2012).